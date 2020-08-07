Oakland County GOP hosting "MAGA Classic Car Cruise" on Woodward

The Woodward Dream Cruise may be cancelled, but that doesn't mean car enthusiasts won't still be showing off their classic hot rods on the famed Michigan roadway come Aug. 15.

Hoping to make their mark on the classic car show is the Oakland County Republican Party, which is organizing a "MAGA Classic Car Cruise" for the same day.

An event on the political party's Facebook page calls for supporters of President Donald Trump to make an appearance on Woodward Ave. next Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. by decorating their cars with signs and banners approving of Trump "and or the police."

At least 103 people on the event page say they are going.

The cities that encompass the sections of Woodward where the dream cruise drives through voted unanimously to cancel the famed event. Crowds that total up to 2 million people each year would create an unsafe environment as COVID-19 continues to rage in Michigan.

While the spread of the virus has slowed, events like these would likely drive the infection rate back up.

On the MAGA Classic Car Cruise event page, organizers call for bringing lawn chairs to watch the scenes play out.