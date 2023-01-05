Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

article

An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery.

"When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

He didn't believe he won at first, though. The man thought the machine at the Marathon at 6601 Cooley Lake in Waterford was malfunctioning after seeing the big Fantasy 5 prize.

"When I saw the jackpot was over $500,000, I decided to purchase a few tickets. I was checking the tickets at the store a few days later, and one came up with a message to file a claim, so I assumed the scanner malfunctioned and asked the clerk to give me a printout of the winning numbers," he said.

The man said he plans to pay bills and save the rest of the money.