Oakland County man drowns trying to get hat that blew into pond

A man died Sunday while trying to get his hat out of a Highland Township pond.

According to Oakland County sheriff's deputies, the 64-year-old man was mowing the lawn at a home in the 1500 block of Essay Lane just after 5:30 p.m. when his hat blew into a pond.

A witness told deputies she watched the man trying to get his hat from her window. She stepped away for a few minutes, and when she returned, she said she could no longer see the man so she called the landlord who called 911.

The sheriff's office's dive team responded and searched the pond. The victim was found in water that was about 14 feet deep.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the death remains under investigation, officials said.