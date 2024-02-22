Oakland County man plans to buy house, sponsor child overseas after winning $1 million Michigan Lottery prize

article

An Oakland County man said he is going to buy a house with a pool and help a child overseas after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.

The 59-year-old player bought the winning $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket at Meijer store at 1703 Haggerty Rd. in Commerce Township with winnings from another ticket.

"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket," he said. "I scratched off only the barcode, and then scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app. When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that’s when I saw I really did win. It was awesome!"

The man chose to receive the prize as a lump sum of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He said he will be using the cash to buy a home with a pool to live in when he retires. He also plans to sponsor a child overseas.