Oakland County man pleads no contest in kidnapping, torture of 9-year-old girl

The Brief A man from Oakland County pleaded no contest in a disturbing case involving the kidnapping and torture of a 9-year-old girl. Aaron McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2. He faces up to life in prison.



A Michigan man pleaded no contest in connection with the kidnapping, rape, and torture of a 9-year-old girl on Friday.

The details in this story are disturbing; reader discretion is advised.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say on Oct. 10, 2021, Aaron Deneal McDonald lured the child into his vehicle where he attempted to sexually assault her, then drove her to a house in Detroit.

According to authorities, McDonald told the child to remove her clothes and when she refused, he strangled her, then tortured and raped her.

The girl was able to escape wearing only a blanket after McDonald fell asleep, according to prosecutors, and was eventually found by a resident who called the police.

A few days later, McDonald was identified and arrested without incident on Oct. 15. 2021.

What they're saying:

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald applauded the victim's "extraordinary bravery and determination" that saved her life and potentially saved other children.

"The young victim in this case suffered unimaginable harm at the hands of the defendant," she said in a news release. "I commend the collaboration among the various law enforcement agencies involved in this case and the Farmington Hills Police Department for their tireless work in bringing Aaron McDonald to justice for his heinous acts against this young child."

What's next:

McDonald is set to stay behind bars until he is sentenced on May 2.

Prosecutors say a plea of no contest has the same effect as a guilty plea, but does not require the defendant to make admissions that could be used against him in a civil case.

The charges include:

Kidnapping

Three counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Assault by Strangulation

Torture

McDonald faces up to life in prison.