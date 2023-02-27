Oakland County man wins 2 jackpots after accidentally buying Michigan Lottery ticket twice

An Oakland County man wasn't trying to purchase two Fantasy 5 tickets for the same drawing earlier this month, but it's a good thing he did.

The 67-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Michigan Lottery tickets online and mistakenly bought two for the same drawing. The numbers, 04-10-12-20-30, were drawn Feb. 6, meaning he won two $120,169 jackpots.

"Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years," he said. "I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior."

Once he checked his lottery account, he realized what happened.

"I logged into my Lottery account after the drawing to check my tickets and I couldn’t believe it when I saw a $240,338 prize pending. When I realized that I had won on one of the drawings both tickets covered to win $120,169 on each, I couldn’t help but laugh!" he said.