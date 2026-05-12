Oakland County residents line up at water distribution sites amid water main break

The Brief Residents in Oakland County are lining up at emergency distribution sites for bottled water and other supplies. The water main break and its aftermath have made it, so people are unable to safely drink their tap water or take a shower. Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, and Auburn Hills are still under water restrictions.



Thousands of Oakland County residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the water main break that left many under boil water advisories and strict water use restrictions.

Big picture view:

As crews continue repairs, residents have been lining up at emergency distribution sites for bottled water and other supplies.

With people getting off work, the lines at Atwater Park in Lake Orion began to extend. Throughout the past couple of days, thousands of gallons of water have been distributed.

Every little bit is helping the residents as the water main break and its aftermath have made it, so people are unable to safely drink their tap water or take a shower. Crews have been handing out bottled water at several emergency sites, including here at Atwater Park; Wildwood Amphitheater in Orion Township; and the Auburn Hills DPW.

People receiving the water say they’re grateful.

What you can do:

Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, and Auburn Hills are still under water restrictions.

You can view additional details by tapping here.

Distribution sites are open until 7 p.m.

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