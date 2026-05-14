Oakland County residents show their appreciation to GLWA workers amid water main repairs

The Brief Oakland County is taking time to tell Great Lakes Water Authority workers ‘thank you.’ Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Oakland County Executive came out personally to thank the crews and provide lunch for workers.



It’s been an around-the-clock, all-hands-on-deck effort to fix a water main break in northern Oakland County that left thousands of households without water.

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Great Lakes Water Authority initially assessed the repair as a two-week process, but GLWA crews put in countless hours to accomplish the massive project in just a few days.

Now, Oakland County is taking time to tell work crews, ‘Thank you.’

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Oakland County Executive came out personally to thank the crews and provide lunch for workers.

The water main break happened at River Woods Park on Sunday, just days after a leak had been discovered. A state of emergency was declared, and officials told thousands of households across the county to restrict water usage.

GLWA crews stepped up to the plate, worked around the clock, and completed the job within days instead of weeks, and now they’re receiving a show of gratitude.

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Yesterday, GLWA announced that emergency water restrictions were lifted. Residents can now wash clothes, dishes, and take showers, but the boil water advisory remains in effect.

That has many residents stopping by water distribution sites set up across the county to help those affected.

The boil water advisory is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

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