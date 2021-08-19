Oakland County road construction will close both I-696 ramps at I-75 until Labor Day weekend

article

Pavement repairs at a major Metro Detroit interchange will close travel between I-75 and I-696 this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will close eastbound and westbound ramps from I-696 onto northbound I-75 beginning Saturday morning for pavement and barrier construction.

MDOT's closure will remain in place for several weeks before opening up in time for Labor Day weekend travel - weather permitting.

Road crews are staggering the road closures beginning this weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 a.m. - Eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close

Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4 a.m. - Westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close

Both ramps will reopen by sunset on Thursday, Sept. 2 in time for Labor Day

Also, beginning Monday, a single lane closure will begin on southbound lanes on I-75 between Coolidge Highway and Livernois Road.

MDOT says it will do punch list work that will require closing the right lane at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23. It will remain closed until Friday, Aug. 27.