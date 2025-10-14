Oakland County Sheriff honors 3-year-old hero who saved mother by calling 911

The Brief An Oakland County 3-year-old is a hero after saving his mother. Now he is being honored. His name is Cody and his mom was having a seizure and he was able to unlock her phone, holding it up to her face. He called 911.



A three-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom’s life on Tuesday.

Local perspective:

His name is Cody and he is one smart cookie. On Tuesday afternoon, he was honored at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and got a lot of cool toys and was even sworn in as a junior deputy for the day.

Last week, his mom was having a seizure and Cody was able to unlock her phone, holding it up to her face. He called 911, but the dispatcher couldn’t understand him, so he then Facetimed a neighbor and told her his mom needed help.

She rushed over, called 911, and mom got the medical help she needed.

"I’m very proud of him, very proud. He saved my life, and I was going to send him to school that day, but I didn’t," said mother Shantell Woods.

What you can do:

It’s a good reminder for all parents that you should talk to your children about what they would do in an emergency.

Do they know how to dial 911?

Cody will be four next month. The Sheriff’s Office gifted him a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese’s.