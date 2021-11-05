Oakland County sheriff investigating double murder after two men found shot to death

The Oakland County Sheriff said two men were found shot to death at a Pontiac home late Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home on N Johnson Ave, just north of W Huron Street around 10:15 Thursday night by a report of shots fired. The caller said one woman was screaming and two people were down.

When deputies arrived, they found one man lying on his back in the front yard of the home and covered in blood. Deputies tried to save him while other deputies went inside to check for additional victims and a possible suspect.

As they searched, they found another man shot to death in the upstairs rear living room. This man was also lying on his back and was dead when deputies arrived.

Paramedics arrived and took both men to the hospital where they were formally pronounced dead.

The suspect was not at the home. Deputies searched, talked with witnesses, and found multiple shell casings and bullets inside the home near the victim's body and back door. There was a trail of blood leading from the door across the backyard and a K9 tried to track the suspect but with no results

The victims, a 23-year-old and 30-year, were not identified.