Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 service restored, text still down

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 call service has been restored after an outage Thursday morning.

Just before noon, the emergency phone service was restored, but the text-to-911 is still not working.

"We are actively working to restore text-to-911 service and will provide updates as soon as it is fully functional," said a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Stay with FOX for more information as it becomes available.