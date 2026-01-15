Expand / Collapse search

Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 service restored, text still down

Published  January 15, 2026 12:46pm EST
Oakland County
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 call service has been restored after an outage Thursday morning.

Just before noon, the emergency phone service was restored, but the text-to-911 is still not working.

"We are actively working to restore text-to-911 service and will provide updates as soon as it is fully functional," said a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

