Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 service restored, text still down
FOX 2 - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office 911 call service has been restored after an outage Thursday morning.
Just before noon, the emergency phone service was restored, but the text-to-911 is still not working.
"We are actively working to restore text-to-911 service and will provide updates as soon as it is fully functional," said a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation."
