Oakland County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers during National Police Week

The Brief A ceremony took place today in Oakland County to honor that commitment and sacrifice. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office held its yearly awards ceremony during National Police Week.



Law enforcement officials put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and that dedication sometimes means they pay the ultimate sacrifice.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, a ceremony took place today in Oakland County to honor that commitment and sacrifice.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office held its yearly awards ceremony during National Police Week.

"A time when we pause to honor those in our agency who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, compassion, and dedication in the face of adversity," said Oakland County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Timothy Willis. "Their heroism reminds us that community and courage go hand-in-hand."

The day was also a reminder that these officials often pay the ultimate sacrifice.

"Our agency suffered an immeasurable loss—Deputy Brad Reckling," Willis said. "His loss has deeply affected every one of us."

The backstory:

Deputy Reckling was shot and killed last June as he conducted surveillance on a stolen vehicle in Detroit. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, he was awarded the Citation for Valor.

"Today we honor him, not just with our words, but with our continued service behind the badge," Willis said.

Big picture view:

A number of deputies were also recognized for their efforts after several people, including children, were shot at a splash pad in Rochester Hills last summer.

These deputies were awarded the Citation for Bravery.

Civilians who helped the victims before emergency crews arrived at the scene that day were also recognized.

"Thank you" is what it's all about, as the men and women behind the badges are honored for their commitment to public safety.