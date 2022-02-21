Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigating two-car crash; one teen critically injured

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-car crash that left two teenagers injured, one critically, in Orion Township.

Officers said around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, the teens' truck collided head-on with another truck on Clarkston Rd near Beach Dr in Orion Township.

A 16-year-old was the driver of the vehicle and is currently at the hospital in critical condition, according to police. His 17-year-old passenger was treated at the hospital for his injuries but has been released.

Investigators said it does not seem that either of the teenagers wore their seat belts. The driver of the other truck, a 21-year-old, was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.

According to preliminary findings, investigators believe that the teen's truck crossed over the centerline of the road at the time of the crash. The area is a no-passing zone.

Investigators suspect alcohol use by the 16-year-old driver was a factor in this crash. A blood sample was taken and the results are pending.

Drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors for the other driver.

The crash is still under investigation.