Oakland County Sheriff's Office to get body cameras

Body cameras are coming to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



The Oakland County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution at Thursday's meeting to advance the implementation of a law enforcement body-worn camera program.

The resolution approves 1,000-unit body-worn camera system within the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The cost of the program is estimated to be $3.1 million for the first five years, which includes the equipment, maintenance and operation of the system. Motorola Solutions Inc. has been selected as the vendor. Oakland County officials will seek more grant funding to help offset the costs of this program.

The resolution was sponsored by Commissioner Janet Jackson (D-Southfield),

"Body-worn cameras bring additional state-of-the-art policing techniques to the sheriff’s office, and they will go a long way in improving trust between officers and the public," Jackson said. "Cameras don’t lie, and through this initiative, we’re demonstrating that we care about the safety of everyone in the community, including our residents and deputies. It will truly help ensure justice for all."

The OCSO is the third-largest law enforcement agency in the state, following the Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department, the latter of which has implemented a similar program.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States and throughout the world are using body-worn cameras to improve evidentiary outcomes, increase the safety of law enforcement officials and residents, and improve interactions between officers and the public. The unalterable audio and visual record of interactions often offers extra protection for officers in the courtroom and increased transparency for the public.

"The public expects us to use body cameras, our communities and officers deserve it, and transparency requires it," Board Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak) said. "Oakland County supports implementing body-worn cameras, and we’re very enthusiastically moving forward to put this in place as soon as possible."

