Oakland County Sherriff's rescue injured swan that was stuck in frozen lake

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office saved an injured swan that was stuck in a frozen lake Thursday.

The Sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to rescue the swan that was frozen to the ice on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township.

Residents living near the lake reported seeing the distressed swan on the lake, unable to free itself, and called the police for help when the swan was still there today.

Their search and rescue team arrived at about 10 a.m. today. It used the Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan in hopes of opening a path in the lake, allowing the swan to swim free.

When it became clear the swan could not help itself, the team used a blanket to cover the swan’s head and carefully removed it from the lake.

It was estimated the swan was on the lake for more than 24 hours.

"Our team always rises to the occasion to rescue anyone or anything in distress," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I am proud of their efforts and optimistic that an animal rehabilitator will be able to nurse this swan back to full health to be released."