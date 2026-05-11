Oakland County water main break causes business closures

The Brief Numerous businesses were forced to close as a result of the Auburn Hills water main break. Residents and businesses are on water restrictions due to the state of emergency. Some businesses - even non food oriented ones - had to close due to fire suppression systems.



While crews continue to repair the broken water main in Auburn Hills, non-essential businesses were forced to close their doors in Lake Orion and Orion Township on Monday.

The backstory:

The plan is to allow most businesses to open tomorrow, but under strict water restrictions. And city officials will be watching water consumption levels closely, said Chris Barnett, Orion Township supervisor.

"The majority of businesses will be allowed to be open with the same water restrictions that residents have," he said. "If it’s a business that uses a heavy amount of water, and some of those businesses we've been in talks with and they have tankers of water separate from our system … there is one with a well that they were using for small purposes, but they use it for all their purposes now.

"We've talked to some of these businesses, but the majority of businesses, restaurants and things like that, that need to flush a toilet or run a little bit oif water, our goal is most open tomorrow."

Most people could understand restaurants that require water for cooking and cleaning needed to be closed – but it was harder to understand why retail stores, and a music shop would have to be closed.

The reason is fire suppression systems. In the event of a fire these businesses wouldn't be able to put it out without working sprinklers or pressure coming to the fire hydrants.

(Photo: Oakland County)

All of that led city officials to determine that most businesses had to close for the day.

Related:

Oakland County water main break: Who is affected by broken main in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills water main break: Where impacted residents can get water

Oakland County water main break: GLWA CEO says pipe was scheduled to be inspected in 2030

One business owner in downtown Lake Orion — the owner of Cookies and Cream, decided to be creative. She essentially turned her business into a food truck, using her portable freezer cart and selling pre-packaged ice cream.

"We knew the kids were off school and parents are looking for stuff to do with the kids," said Alaina Campbell. "We have the park, the chalk, Connect Four and a cornhole game. We try to be fun place to get ice cream and so many came up, and said 'We're so glad your open.'"

The township supervisor said they have the ability to watch consumption in real time and have the ability to turn off water to those who are putting the system in jeopardy.

But the hope is all of this will be over sooner rather than later.