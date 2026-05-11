Oakland County water restrictions remain in place after Auburn Hills water main break

The Brief Residents in Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and northern Auburn Hills are advised to continue restricting water usage Monday. Lake Orion, Orion Township, and part of Auburn Hills are receiving water from reserves after a water main break. Repairs are underway, but will take days to weeks to complete.



Parts of Oakland County are still asked to restrict their water usage after a water main break Sunday in Auburn Hills led to several communities switching to reserve water sources.

Since the break around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Orion Township, Lake Orion, and northern Auburn Hills have been receiving water from towers, not the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

"Nothing has changed as far as the water restrictions and the boil water alert for our community," Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said Monday morning.

Water restrictions

Water restrictions are in place for Orion Township, Lake Orion, Rochester Hills, and the northern portion of Auburn Hills.

Barnett advised those in the impacted areas "to use extreme discretion." This means that residents and businesses should avoid taking long showers, running dishwashers and washing machines, and watering grass until further notice.

Once the reserve water sources run out, Orion Township, Lake Orion, and part of Auburn Hills will be completely without water.

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Boil water advisories

Lake Orion, Orion Township, part of Auburn Hills, the northwest corner of Rochester Hills, and a small portion of southwest Oakland Township remain under boil water advisories.

(Photo: Oakland County)

Are you impacted by the water main break?

If you aren't sure if you are impacted by the break, Oakland County has released an interactive map to search your address.

Check the map here.

What's next:

Barnett said some progress has been made, but it's going to be a long process to repair the broken main and get water flowing back from GLWA sources.

He said the old, broken pipe should be removed soon to make room for the new pipe, but that will still take time.

Crews work to repair a broken water main in Auburn Hills on May 11, 2026

"That's going to take several days in the best case scenario," Barnett said.

Barnett noted that toilets can still be flushed sparingly, but portable toilets are expected to arrive soon.

Water distribution

GLWA has deployed water trucks to three locations at this time. These trucks are capable of providing 2,000 one-gallon containers in each trip, and those impacted are able to receive two gallons at the distribution sites.

They are currently expected to operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but may close temporarily to be refilled.

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

Barnett said five semi-trucks of water are expected to arrive Monday.