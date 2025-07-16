Oakland Mall closed due to flooding from suspected burst pipe

The Brief Oakland Mall was closed Wednesday due to a suspected burst pipe. Flooding is being reported at several concourses and part of the parking lot.



Oakland Mall is closed due to flooding from a suspected burst pipe on Wednesday afternoon,

What we know:

On social media, the mall announced that there is flooding across several concourses and portions of the parking lot.

"In response, the decision was made to close the mall for the safety and security of our tenants and guests," the statement said. "We are actively working with local fire and police departments, along with industry experts, to fully assess the situation."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the closure will last. Some social media posts by users show staff working on cleaning up the water inside the mall.

