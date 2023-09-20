Oakland University police looking for suspect in dating violence, sex assault on campus

article

Oakland University police is looking for the suspect in a dating violence and sex assault case on campus.

The OUPD says that the incident took place at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in a student housing facility.

The suspect, who is known by the reporting party, is described as a 26-year-old male standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 174 pounds. A photo was released of the suspect and those on campus are advised to report any sighting of the suspect to police.

He has dark, short-cut hair, a goatee and facial stubble. He fled campus after the alleged incident and was last seen driving a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OUPD at (248) 370-3331. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at oupolice.com/tip.

