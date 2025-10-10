Oakland University student under investigation over 'dangerous' post targeting GOP candidate

article

The Brief A student at Oakland University is under investigation and possible expulsion over a ‘violent’ post targeting a GOP candidate for the Michigan House. The photo in question was posted on Instagram. The University announced that OU police are investigating the post.



The Oakland County GOP are calling for the expulsion of an Oakland University student after allegedly posting a photo of a state representative candidate with the caption "execute these two things."

Big picture view:

The photo in question was posted on Instagram and showed Michigan GOP House candidate Mike Steger and another man campaigning on Oakland University’s campus. In the photo, two arrows are drawn, pointing at the two men with the caption, "can we execute these two things" at the top.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Vance Patrick said congressional candidate Steger and several others contacted OU to express their concerns about the social media post.

"The Oakland County Republican Party stands firmly against all forms of political violence and intimidation," Patrick said. "We expect the university and the police to act swiftly to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law."

What's next:

The University announced that OU police are investigating the post. Meanwhile, OU said they will not tolerate violence, actual threats or unlawful harassment.

The identity of the person who made the post has not been released at this time. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

