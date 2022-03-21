article

First its St. Patrick's Day and then daylight saving. Now, another unofficial sign that spring has sprung has arrived: the return of Oberon.

A quintessential Michigan beer, the seasonal arrival of the state's favorite wheat ale with its iconic orange and blue coloring is scheduled to kickoff March 21.

Not to miss out on the fun, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared March 21 Oberon Day. It's the 30th year the beer is gracing us with its presence.

"As we welcome warmer weather, I want to raise a cold glass of our beloved Oberon to my fellow Michiganders who are looking forward to a Pure Michigan summer full of time with family and friends," she said. "Let us kick off our unofficial start to the better weather season by celebrating the craft beer industry for creating jobs, building a sense of community and supporting small business owners throughout the state."

As Michigan as a trip up north or signs to purchase a pasty when you cross the Mackinac Bridge, Bell's Brewery has been making their American Wheat Ale since 1992. Last year, the state enjoyed 14,067,074 pints of Oberon.

Anyone drinking an Oberon will get mild fruity aromas and an almost spicy hop character.

Most grocery stores and liquor stores sell the beer. Get a full list of where to buy it here.