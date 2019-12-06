Obie Trice arrested for shooting at his home in Commerce Twp.

Detroit area rapper Obie Trice was arrested early Friday morning for a reported shooting of an 18-year-od at his home in Commerce Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff says deputies were called to a home in Commerce Township on the shooting by a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they learned a white car had sped off from the home on Woodvale.

Deputies went to the home and found a man walking out of the front door with a pistol in his right hand. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon and go to the ground. He was arrested without incident.

That man was Obie Trice, 42, a rapper from Detroit who was once on the same label as Eminem.

According to the sheriff, Trice had been drinking all day and got into an argument with his girlfriend. Deputies said Trice pushed the girlfriend and her son intervened and tried to stop Trice. As the woman and her son went to leave, deputies said Trice went into his bedroom and got a pistol.

The son tried to take the gun from him but it went off and he was hit in the groin.

Her mother rushed him to Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield where he was treated for a through and through gunshot. The bullet entered the groin area and exited through his bottom. He also suffered a fractured pelvis. He's been released from the hospital.

Trice was signed to Shady Records in 2000 and contributed to songs on the "8 Mile" soundtrack and a D12 album. He also had a famous line that opened Eminem's hit "Without Me."

Trice has been arrested for felony assault. He has a prior conviction for assault and battery from 2002 in Farmington Hills and is being held on a $16,900 bond.