Clinton Twp man who killed girlfriend and lived with mutilated remains, sentenced to prison

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The Brief Matthew Lewinski was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend. In December, 2020, he strangled Jerri Winters in their Clinton Township residence. For the next seven months he lived with, and mutilated her body in an effort to conceal and dispose of her body.



A Clinton Township man found guilty of the grisly murder and mutilation of his girlfriend, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

The backstory:

Matthew Lewinski, 42, was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 52-year-old Jerri Winters.

He also received a 23-month sentence for disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, and a year for concealing the death of an individual.

In December 2020, Lewinski strangled Winters inside his home at the Crosswinds Condos in Clinton Township and left her body there following her death.

Lewinski initially placed her body in a bathtub before later moving it to the basement. Over the following months, Lewinski removed portions of the victim’s remains in an effort to conceal and dispose of the body.

Throughout the winter and spring of 2021, Lewinski lived with the remains in the basement, the prosecutor said. But on July 27, 2021, Lewinski's sister discovered Winters' body in the basement.

She called 911 and Lewinski was arrested.

"This sentence represents the final chapter in a long and difficult pursuit of justice for Jerri Winters and her loved ones," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "I commend the dedication and perseverance of the prosecutors, investigators, and everyone involved who remained committed to holding the defendant accountable.

"While no outcome can erase the pain of losing a loved one, we hope this resolution provides the victim’s family with a sense of closure and peace as they continue to move forward."

Matthew Gerard Lewinski is charged with killing his live-in girlfriend, living with her remains for 7 months, and mutilating her body.