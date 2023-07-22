Off-campus University of Michigan frat houses vandalized with homophobic, antisemitic messages

Ann Arbor police are investigating hate-motivated vandalism at two off-campus University of Michigan fraternity houses.

The vandalism happened at 1928 Geddes Avenue and 800 Oxford Road. Police say the vandalism consists of homophobic and antisemitic symbols, including a swastika at one of the locations.

It is believed the vandalism occurred between 5 pm July 17th and 6 am July 18th.

"The Ann Arbor Police Department takes hate-motivated crimes very seriously. Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor," Ann Arbor police.

Anyone with any further information can contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

