Two fraternity houses associated with the University of Michigan were recently vandalized, a statement from the president says.

According to Santa Ono, the school was aware of a police investigation into two off-campus homes being targeted for vandalism, which included windows being broken and ‘vile’ messages being spray-painted on them.

A statement from Ono said the school condemned the acts. The messages were said to be both homophobic and antisemitic.

"These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community," the president said.

The statement was released Friday.