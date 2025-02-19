Off-duty Michigan deputy suspended after allegedly leaving gun outside school

article

The Brief A Genesee County sheriff's deputy has been suspended for allegedly leaving his gun outside Lapeer High School. A school employee found the gun. The deputy will be suspended for 30 days without pay.



A Genesee County sheriff's deputy has been suspended after allegedly leaving his gun outside Lapeer High School while off-duty.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chris Swanson said Deputy Jonathan Becher, who has been a veteran of the department for 16 years, has been suspended for 30 days without pay for accidently leaving his weapon on school grounds while attending a sporting event.

Swanson released a statement, reading:

"His police responsibilities and access to any county weapons have been revoked. He has also been demoted in rank. I extend my gratitude to the Lapeer City Police Department for their professionalism throughout this situation. Once again, I offer my apologies to the entire community. This incident does not reflect the exemplary work law enforcement officers perform every day, including those assigned to our schools."

The backstory:

According to Lapeer police, a school employee found the weapon inside a lunch box in the parking lot of the school around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The firearm was turned over to police, who determined that it was owned by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Becher was notified that police had the gun, and he was interviewed by Lapeer police. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was also notified that a weapon from their department had been found unattended.

Lapeer police said that Becher forgot the gun in the school parking lot after he attended a basketball game Monday night.

Becher was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

He was arraigned on Feb. 12 on a charge of reckless use of a firearm.

What's next:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation.