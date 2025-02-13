Off-duty sheriff's deputy accused of forgetting gun outside Michigan high school

The Brief Genesee County sheriff's deputy Jonathan Becher is accused of accidentally leaving his gun outside Lapeer High School after attending a basketball game. A school employee found the gun the next morning. Becher was charged with reckless use of a firearm.



A Genesee County sheriff's deputy is now facing charges after he accidentally left his gun outside a high school while attending a sporting event off-duty.

Jonathan Becher was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of reckless use of a firearm after his gun was found in the parking lot of Lapeer High School.

The backstory:

According to Lapeer police, a school employee found the weapon inside a lunch box in the parking lot of the school around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The firearm was turned over to police, who determined that it was owned by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Becher was notified that police had the gun, and he was interviewed by Lapeer police. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was also notified that a weapon from their department had been found unattended.

Lapeer police said that Becher forgot the gun in the school parking lot after he attended a basketball game Monday night.

What's next:

Becher was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation.