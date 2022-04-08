Off-duty Michigan police officer accused of pulling gun on newspaper delivery driver after following him

A DeWitt police officer is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a newspaper delivery driver twice.

Chad Vorce was off-duty and out of his jurisdiction at the time.

According to authorities, Vorce said the victim, a Black man, was driving erratically in his neighborhood on Jan. 14, 2021. Vorce is accused of following the man out of the neighborhood, which is west of Airport Road and about a mile north of I-69.

Authorities said Vorce drew his weapon on Airport Road then again in a gas station parking lot where the victim stopped.

The Department of Attorney General was asked to review the case in January 2022.

"Our assessment of this incident showed dangerous behavior exhibited by Mr. Vorce," AG Dana Nessel said. "Those who swear to protect and serve must do so responsibly. We will not hesitate to hold accountable those who violate that oath."

Vorce is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), weapons – felony firearm, and misconduct in office.

He was arraigned Thursday, and is due back in court April 28 for a preliminary exam.