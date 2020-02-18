Off-duty Taylor police officer accused of drunk driving crash
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit police officer is off the job tonight accused of driving drunk and crashing a car.
Dearborn Heights police say they responded to a crash at 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Van Born and Monroe streets at the borderline between Taylor and Dearborn Heights.
Investigators say the drunk driver who caused the crash is an off-duty Taylor police officer.
The Taylor city spokesperson says that officer has been put on administrative leave.
FOX 2 asked both Taylor police and Dearborn Heights police to identify that officer -- but so far they have declined our request.