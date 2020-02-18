Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Taylor police officer accused of drunk driving crash

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit police officer is off the job tonight accused of driving drunk and crashing a car. 

Dearborn Heights police say they responded to a crash at 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Van Born and Monroe streets at the borderline between Taylor and Dearborn Heights.

Taylor police officer accused of drunk driving crash

Investigators say the drunk driver who caused the crash is an off-duty Taylor police officer.

    
Investigators say the drunk driver who caused the crash is an off-duty Taylor police officer.
    
The Taylor city spokesperson says that officer has been put on administrative leave.
    
FOX 2 asked both Taylor police and Dearborn Heights police to identify that officer -- but so far they have declined our request.