Off-duty Taylor police officer accused of drunk driving crash

A metro Detroit police officer is off the job tonight accused of driving drunk and crashing a car.

Dearborn Heights police say they responded to a crash at 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Van Born and Monroe streets at the borderline between Taylor and Dearborn Heights.



Investigators say the drunk driver who caused the crash is an off-duty Taylor police officer.



The Taylor city spokesperson says that officer has been put on administrative leave.



FOX 2 asked both Taylor police and Dearborn Heights police to identify that officer -- but so far they have declined our request.