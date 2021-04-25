Officer and women in stable condition after crash on I-94 Saturday night

Around 9 pm Saturday officers were on a traffic investigation in the area of Hayes and Houston Whittier investigating a vehicle.

The 45-year-old woman of the vehicle being investigating suffered a medical emergency. Officers immediately helped and headed to the hospital for treatment.

As the officers were traveling south on Chalmers close to the I-94 Service Drive with their lights and sirens.

A 25-year-old woman driving a Chevy Malibu traveling east on I-94 stopped in the intersection as a result officers hit and damaged her car.

Additional cop cars and medic units were called to the scene. The woman driving the Malibu was sent to the hospital and is stable.

The 45-year-old woman and the officer in the passenger seat were both sent to the hospital and are also stable.