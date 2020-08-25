Officer-involved crash reported on Detroit's west side injures 5

A Detroit police crash investigation is underway in the area of Oakman Blvd and Dexter on the city's west side after a car apparently ran a red light striking the DPD cruiser.

Five people were injured including two officers. The officers are in temporary serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries at Henry Ford Hospital. The condition of the three other people is not known.

The crash happened just east of Livernois and north of the Davison Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Detroit Fire Department, adding it happened near Engine 40. DFD said that EMS responded.

A bystander who witnessed the crash claims a speeding car went through a red light, hitting the cruiser.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.