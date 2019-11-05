Officers taser, arrest armed suspect yelling 'shoot me' in tense standoff

Wearing a suicide prevention vest, a man accused of getting into an intense stand-off with Taylor police appeared before a judge Tuesday as video of the event was played in court.

Michael Moore is facing a number of charges including multiple counts of felony firearm.

Officials say on Sunday, Taylor police responded to reports of shots fired on Wellington Street around 6:30 p.m. where Moore had allegedly fired gunshots into the air.

Video was shown in court on Tuesday. As officers made their way to the scene, they told neighbors to seek cover. A few seconds later, Moore appeared.

"At that point, they ordered him down at gunpoint, he did not comply," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair.

Instead, the suspect walking toward officers making his own commands: Shoot me.

"Our officers showed incredible restraint. The individual was aggressively approaching our officers," Blair said. "Eventually officers had to taser him. That subdued him enough to take him into custody without further incident."

After the suspect was tased, Taylor police entered the home. But before they got inside, a woman believed to be Moore's companion walks outside the home with her hands up. Police say she followed their commands and was not arrested.

Once inside the home, the officers recovered the weapon they believe sparked the incident.

Moore was given a $350,000 cash surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.