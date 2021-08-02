Officials believe teens were fleeing hit-and-run victim before fatal Washtenaw County crash

Officials believe three teen girls were fleeing hit-and-run victim who was chasing them when the girls crashed in Superior Township on Monday.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the girls hit a railroad crossing and rolled on Superior Road near First Street around 1:30 p.m. Two girls were killed and another was seriously injured.

Original Report: Two teens killed in rollover crash

The sheriff's office received a call about a hit-and-run involving the vehicle the girls were in just before the crash. Authorities think the driver who was hit was chasing the girls but did not catch up to them.

Officials believe the girls were speeding when they crossed the railroad tracks.

Ryan Katon lives near the crash scene, and he said drivers are always speeding past the area.

"It’s a spot where people really just like to fly on the road. It’s a 40 mph road. People go flying all the time -- 50-60 mph on this road," Katon said. "I’ve witnessed people get air on these tracks. They were going fast and either direction they could easily have gotten airborne and lost control that way."

The crash closed the road for more than five hours.

"People need to realize speed kills," Katon said. "You have to slow down."

