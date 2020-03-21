Officials confirm first Macomb County COVID-19 death

During a press release held Saturday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced that the county has had its first COVID-19 death, bringing the state’s total to 8.

The Macomb County man was 52-years-old when he passed and officials say he did have underlying health issues.

As of right now, officials are not providing any more information.

