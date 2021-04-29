Officials offer safety tips after Michigan bats test positive for rabies

Four bats have tested positive for rabies in Michigan this year.

The bats were found in Clinton, Ingham, Kent, and Midland counties.

Officials said bats and skunks are the primary animals that get rabies in Michigan. Last year 52 bats and four skunks tested positive for rabies. It is transmitted through bites and scratches.

People tend to encounter bats the most between May and September, when the bats are the most active.

The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Natural Resources offered tips for staying safe: