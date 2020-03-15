Ohio, Illinois governors ordering bars, restaurants closed to slow spread of coronavirus

The governors of Ohio and Illinois have both announced their states will be ordering all bars and restaurants in the state to close.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine said at 9 p.m., establishments will have to close. Shortly after the announcement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a similar announcement, ordering bars, and restaurants close through March 30.

That temporary suspension in Illinois will go into effect by Monday.

In the last week, city and state governments have gradually ratcheted up policies to reduce large crowds and close potential areas where the coronavirus could spread.

The tactic of slowing, not stopping the spread of COVID-19 is being deployed all around the country.

"I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this," tweeted the governor.

While the Michigan government hasn't taken such drastic measures, Attorney General Dana Nessel did mention Sunday her office would be enforcing executive actions signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outlaw groups of 250 people or more.

Leading into St Patrick's Day, when businesses pull in a large percentage of revenue, large crowds are a concern to government officials worried they could further spread the coronavirus.