Ohio invades Detroit - with billboards

Ohio - in downtown Detroit? You may have seen the billboards popping up on the sides of buildings.

The "Ohio The Heart of it all" advertisements are hard to miss around town.

Metro Detroiters had plenty of opinions on this interesting form of marketing.



"It is definitely ... bold," said one man.

"I find it interesting that it’s in downtown Detroit," said another.

Two states and one long-standing rivalry.

"We should put Detroit signs in Ohio," said another.

If you’ve been out and about in downtown Detroit recently, then you’ve probably seen one or more of these signs around.

"I’m a little confused because I thought I was in Detroit, in Michigan and so that seems interesting," one woman said.

"It reminds me of the billboard on 96 heading to Michigan State that says 'Go Blue.' That kind of cojones," one man said.

It’s Ohio’s new marketing campaign in Michigan and it’s got people talking.

"I don’t get why it’s in Michigan? Why are we repping Ohio?" Another woman said.

"The heart of America I don’t know that I would agree that it’s Ohio myself," a woman said.

But, not everybody is bothered by them, in fact, some people like it...

"It’s pretty cool," a woman said.

How about Eleanor’s solution?

"Let’s go put a 'Michigan the heart of it all' in Ohio," she quipped.

Sounds fair, we think.



