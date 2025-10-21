Ohio man accused of stealing $14K+ worth of rims from Monroe truck repair business

The Brief An Ohio man allegedly stole more than $14,000 worth of rims from a Monroe business. He was arrested after license plate readers alerted police that he was back in the city more than a week later. Police said evidence was found linking him to the crime.



A suspect accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of rims from trucks parked at a Monroe business is now in custody after license plate readers alerted police that he was back in the city more than a week later.

The backstory:

According to police, the investigation started on Oct. 6 when multiple aluminum rims were stolen from Unlimited Truck and Trailer Service Inc. in the 1100 block of E. Noble Avenue.

During that investigation, police identified a suspect vehicle. Days later, on Oct. 17, Flock license plate readers alerted officers that the suspect vehicle had entered Monroe. Police were able to locate the vehicle near E. Elm Avenue and N. Dixie Highway. Police said the vehicle had been seen on Flock cameras pulling an empty trailer, which was found parked behind a business in the 700 block of N. Dixie Highway.

The 30-year-old suspect, who is from Ohio, was arrested for numerous driving offenses. Police said the suspect declined to speak about the thefts when he was arrested, but additional investigation allegedly led to evidence linking him to the thefts.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe police at 734-243-7517. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.