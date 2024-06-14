Ohio man charged after I-275 road rage shooting

article

An Ohio man is facing numerous felony charges stemming from a road rage shooting Wednesday in Michigan.

Police say Alec Thieman, 28, of Delta, Ohio, shot at another driver twice on I-275 near Sibley Road. The victim was not hit.

Alec Thieman

After the shooting, both the suspect and victim drove to the Romulus Police Department, where Thieman was arrested.

Thieman is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felony firearm, and reckless driving. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.