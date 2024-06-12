Expand / Collapse search

Ohio man in custody after I-275 freeway shooting in Wayne County

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 12, 2024 9:58am EDT
Police investigate the shooting near the Romulus Police Department, where the suspect and victim drove after the crime. 

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect opened fire on a car Wednesday morning during a road rage incident on I-275.

Michigan State Police said the victim's car was shot twice while they were driving on the northbound side of the freeway near SIbley Road at 7:25 a.m. The victim wasn't shot. After the shooting, the suspect and victim both drove to the Romulus Police Department, where MSP was called to investigate.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Delta, Ohio, is being held in jail pending charges. 

Police closed the freeway just before 10 a.m. to search for evidence. 

