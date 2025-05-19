Ohio man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman on US-23

A pregnant mother of three is dead and an Ohio man is charged with causing this tragedy.

Hunter Suto faced a judge in a Monroe County courtroom accused of reckless, driving, causing death and leaving the scene. The crash killed Kaitlyn Ellison last Saturday at 10 p.m.

The backstory:

"He fled the accident scene, he’s an out-of-state resident, obviously the concern for the safety of the public is unquestionable here,"said Jahn Landis, assistant prosecutor.

The Whiteford Township volunteer fire department tried to save 32-year-old Kaitlyn Ellison of Petersburg, Michigan.

The single mother of three was pregnant at the time of the crash, but died from her injuries.

Landis quoted eyewitness statements regarding Suto's high speed and reckless driving on US-23.

"(He) was passing on the right-hand shoulder several times before colliding with the rear-end of the victim's vehicle, at speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour," he said.

Suto, of Ohio, is 24 years old and after the crash, police say he tried to flee.

"The defendant then fled from his car. The only door that was operable was the driver‘s door," Landis said. "And (he) went and went up off the accident ramp, and tried to hide at the Pilot gas station."

And despite the fact that the defendant has no prior criminal history, is employed, and is a Navy veteran with an honorable discharge, the judge set a very high bond.

"The bond is set at a half $1 million cash or surety," said Judge Michael Brown, Monroe District.

He’ll be back in court May 27 and has a preliminary exam on June 3. However, the prosecutor said - expect more charges once toxicology reports are back from the lab.

"We have a victim services unit that has spoken to the family and it goes without saying they are devastated," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough. "There’s a lot more of the story that I’m sure as time goes on, it will all come out."

The Source: Information for this report came from the Monroe County court hearing today.

