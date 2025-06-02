Ohio man suffers serious injuries in Washtenaw County motorcycle crash

Police believe an Ohio man was speeding when he lost control and crashed his motorcycle in Michigan over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police, the 65-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson north on US-23 when he took the ramp at the US-23 and M-14 interchange, lost control, and hit the guardrail.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle onto the freeway. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, but speeding does, police said.