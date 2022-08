article

A pineapple twist on an Old Nation Brewing Co. beer is coming soon.

Pineapple Boss Tweed will begin a limited release in Michigan on Aug. 22. It will also be released in other states in "extremely limited" quantities, according to the Willamston brewery.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

The beer is a double India pale ale with 9.3% ABV.

Old Nation is at 1500 E. Grand River Ave.