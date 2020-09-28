On International Safe Abortion Day, Detroit law professor weighs in on latest SCOTUS nomination

On International Safe Abortion Day, September 28, organizations that advocate for women to have the right to choose are speculating how the Supreme Court nomination of devout Catholic Judge Amy Coney Barrett will impact their mission.

One law professor believes the confirmation hearing might not provide many answers.

"Planned Parenthood is always under attack in certain states by the opponents of reproductive freedom," said Dr. Robert Sedler, who's a distinguished professor of law at Wayne State University. "I suspect Judge Barrett will try to skirt the question as much as she can."

He believes concerns regarding Roe vs. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision that protects a pregnant woman's freedom to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restrictions, are unfounded.

"I think it's simply hype. My view as a constitutional law professor is that I expect the Supreme Court to follow doctrine and precedent. In terms of the Supreme Court overruling Roe V. Wade, as I say, that would be extremely unlikely," he said.

But as the Supreme Court takes on a new justice, some groups would like to see more focus on the rights of an unborn child.

"I would like to see International Let's Do Away With Abortion Day," said Genevieve Marnon, the legislative director of Right to Life of Michigan. "With International Safe Abortion Day, safe for whom? It's never, ever safe for the baby. Abortion is never safe for the unborn child. So it's kind of a misnomer to call it Safe Abortion Day because the subject of the abortion is going to end up dead."

Right to Life Michigan also weighed in on Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court but were cautious not to allow her religious beliefs to indicate how she might interpret the law.

"I think she's exceedingly well qualified for the job, whether or not Roe V. Wade ever gets into the crosshairs - how she will rule in that is anybody's guess. We all had speculations on how Roberts would rule on things and Gorsuch and Cavanaugh and we've seen some mixed reviews. So, we'd like to think that she's a great judicial fit, very much rule-of-law, but we will wait and see."