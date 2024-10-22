On-site college admissions event helps teens at Dollars for Scholars

More than 100 high school seniors had a chance to be accepted to college on-site Tuesday.

The Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars Apply Event was held today - helping to make higher learning dreams to come true.

Andrea Dees and Makayla Stone from Detroit Communication and Media Arts High School were a couple of those seniors.

"It’s huge because I’ve always been worried I wouldn’t get into my top three, top five schools, now that I did, it’s pretty exciting," said Dees.

"I was kind of scared at first because she was just writing it out and I was terrified," Stone said. "Then she said 'Congratulations' and it was just like a shock."

Daskyra Hold is the admissions representative who got to tell Andrea Dees and Makayla Stone that they both got accepted into Saginaw Valley State University.

"It’s so cool. every single time it happens," Hold said."It doesn’t matter how many times I do on-site admissions."

Both Detroit CMA students will be the first in their families to go to college.

"I feel like it’s an amazing experience," Stone said. "Because I can still show my mom and even though she didn’t go, she can still live the experience through me.

"It just overjoyed me so much to see that I got accepted."

And that joy and excitement never gets old for the executive director of Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars, Christa Funk.

The nonprofit hosts the event annually, bringing together around 50 institutions for students to explore. It’s a one-stop shop aimed to make applying easier.

"We try to condense everything into this one day," she said. "We make sure they can apply to college, get accepted, think about how they’re going to pay for it, and really make sure they’re feeling secure in what they’re doing for their future."

Dees wants to go into mechanical engineering and Stone wants to be a doctor. Dollars for Scholars provides both scholarships and mentorships — for its students.

"It’s just really heartwarming to see all that hard work they put in, pay off," Funk said.