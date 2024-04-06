One arrested after shooting on Couwlier Avenue in Warren



At about 8:45 April 6, police were called to the 13700 block of Couwlier Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found the male victim to have several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses on the scene told police who the shooter was. Based on that info and some preliminary investigation, one man was arrested.

Witnesses told police that both people involved knew each other and that the incident likely stemmed from a physical altercation that took place the night before at a social club in Detroit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is still in critical condition as of 4 p.m.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses and gathered evidence including video footage from residences which provided more insight into this shooting.

A charging decision is expected to be made early next week.

Anyone with information about the fight, or the shooting should call 586-574-4741.