One dead in Highland Township motorcycle crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is working to help deputies recreate the scene of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened in Highland Township at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Police said that a 2017 GMC Yukon XL turned from westbound Livingston Road to eastbound Highland Road, while the SUV was merging into the turn lane, a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The operator of the Suzuki was thrown into the median and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 31-year-old man from Holly.

He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators believe speed may be a factor in the incident.

The Yukon was operated by a 62-year-old female resident of Howell. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected by the driver of the Yukon.