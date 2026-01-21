One dead, two injured in Detroit shooting on Marx, says police

The Brief A man is dead in Detroit after a shooting Wednesday night. At 8 p.m., Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20400 block of Marx for a shooting. A suspect was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20400 block of Marx for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated at the scene.

Police did not specify the nature of her injuries.

Officials say everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

A suspect was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.