One dead, two injured in Detroit shooting on Marx, says police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night.
What they're saying:
At 8 p.m., Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20400 block of Marx for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated at the scene.
Police did not specify the nature of her injuries.
Officials say everyone involved in the incident knew each other.
A suspect was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX 2 talked with Detroit police for information on this report.