One dead, two injured in Detroit shooting on Marx, says police

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 21, 2026 10:11pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A man is dead in Detroit after a shooting Wednesday night.
    • At 8 p.m., Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20400 block of Marx for a shooting.
    • A suspect was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., Detroit police say officers were called out to the 20400 block of Marx for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman was treated at the scene. 

Police did not specify the nature of her injuries.

Officials say everyone involved in the incident knew each other. 

A suspect was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

