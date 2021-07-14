One lane reopens NB on I-75 at Big Beaver after tanker crash, fire

MDOT has reopened one lane on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver in Troy Wednesday, after the tanker crash and fire Monday.

The right lane on NB I-75 has been reopened one day after the right lane going southbound as repairs and work are done on the stretch of freeway and surrounding ground cover.

Thousands of gallons of fuel spilled in a fiery crash of the tanker truck, in which the 46-year-old driver from St. Clair escaped with only minor injuries. The tanker crash and fire resulted in significant damage to the freeway pavement and media barrier wall.



According to MDOT, the reopening of the right lane will allow traffic to move on the freeway while crews rebuild the damaged center and left lanes, along with the concrete median wall that separates both directions of traffic. To minimize expected delays, crews will keep the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75 closed during repairs.

Once the repairs to the left and center lanes are complete, crews will then begin rebuilding the right lanes in each direction.

The cause of the crash is still not known, nor is the expected length it will take to conduct repairs to the freeway.